Guidelines for visiting the BFS Home

Due to the COVID Pandemic our visiting guidelines have been adjusted. We ask all of our visitors to oblige them. Our staff has the duty to remind you of our guidelines and the right to ask you to leave if you repeatedly disregard our guidelines. These rules are in place to protect the safety and the wellbeing of all our clients and staff. Thank you for your understanding and your cooperation.

Visiting hours are from 9am to 4pm.

Relatives can also arrange virtual visits with the use of Skype and Face time. Call the nurses to schedule a visit. Virtual Visiting hours are from gam-11am and from 3pm-5pm.

Before visiting a resident of the Home, ask yourself the following questions:

Did I come in close contact with a suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patient?;

Do I feel feverish?;

Am I coughing or sneezing (not from a regular allergic reaction)?;

Do I experience shortness of breath?;

Do I experience sudden loss of taste or smell?;

Do I experience unexplained extreme tiredness?

If the answer is yes to any of these question: do not visit the Home

Sanitize hands before visiting by making use of the hand sanitizing station by the entrance

Do not make use of our main entrance. Please enter our property via the side gate entrance (near the church) and remain on the porch. Do not enter the main building itself. Clients that are bedridden can receive visitors in their room. Visitors enter via the outside door.

Keep a distance of at least 1.5m where possible

No visitors are allowed in the inside garden area

In certain instances there are special regulations for visitors. Discuss the possibilities with our Manager Client & Patient Care Lisette Riley.

For special events such as birthday celebrations:

please make arrangements in advance with the nurses

the time for the celebration is 10am or 4pm

A maximum number of 10 people at the same time is allowed

Relatives will be sitting on the porch or in the resident’s room

Nurses will be sharing snacks and drinks

Adhere to the guidelines for visitors (hand hygiene and physical distancing

