Glenn Thodé new member Cft Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Dr. Glenn A.E. Thodé has been appointed in the Council of Ministers of June 19th, 2020 as a member upon proposal of the public entities Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba as of July 1st, 2020. He succeeds Mr. Herbert Domacassé, whose term expires on July 1st.

Mr. Thodé has held various positions on Bonaire and Aruba. As of 2012 he is Rector of the University of Aruba. Previously, he was Lieutenant Governor of Bonaire from 2008 to 2011: the first years he held the position for the Island Territory of Bonaire, and from October 2010 on for the Public Entity of Bonaire.

At the beginning of his career – from 1992 to 1998 – Thodé worked as a software instructor and system administrator. After completing his law studies, he continued his career in academia for more than ten years, during which he worked for the University of Aruba and the University of Groningen, among others as a lecturer, scientific (senior) staff member and acting rector. He received his doctorate from the University of Groningen in 2006.

Glenn Thodé will shortly become a board member of the Stichting Scholengemeenschap Bonaire. As of this year he is chairman of the Nature Trust Foundation and since 2017 chairman of the Electoral Council Aruba. In addition, he leads the Supervisory Committee on the Protection of Personal Data BES as Chairman as of the year 2014.

He has previously held various other social functions. He was chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Stichting Algemeen Pensioenfonds Aruba and chairman of the Advisory Committee on the Evaluation of Consensus Kingdom Laws and of the Advisory Committee on SGB, in order to advise the State Secretary and the Minister of Education, Culture and Science. He was also a member of the Evaluation Committee for the Constitutional Structure of the Caribbean Netherlands (Spies Committee).

Cft Chairman Prof. Raymond Gradus expresses his gratitude to Mr. Herbert Domacassé for the pleasant cooperation and his commitment to financial supervision in the Caribbean Netherlands. Mr. Gradus is looking forward to working with Mr. Glenn Thodé.

College Financieel Toezicht.