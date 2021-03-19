Give feedback on the Second Chamber Election

Give your opinion! Participate in the survey Second Chamber Election in the Caribbean Netherlands 2021 and have a chance to win a $250 USD grocery coupon.

Prior to the election, RCN (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland) held a campaign to inform you about the election. The RCN would like to know what the effects of this information campaign were.

As independent researchers, we kindly ask you to fill out this survey with questions about this informational campaign. This will take around 5 minutes.

Your answers remain completely anonymous and your privacy is therefore guaranteed.

Thank you in advance for your participation!

Click here to start the survey: https://nl.research.net/r/sabanewstk-en?lang=en

