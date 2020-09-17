GIS Presents Redesigned Hurricane Preparedness Guides and Reusable Saba Storm Tracking Maps.

As part of its efforts to keep the public informed about what to do during natural disasters, the Government Information Service has published a redesigned Hurricane Preparedness Guide and introduced a reusable Storm Tracking Guide for Saba.

While both products were published in the past as one booklet, this year, the Hurricane Preparedness Guide has been simplified to allow users to find useful information at a glance.

The tracking map, now separate from the guide, is now made from durable plastic, making it reusable for many years. The tracking map is magnetic, making it easy to place on your fridge and comes with a dry erase marker with its own storage, so it is always readily available. It can also be used as a fun and educational tool for parents to help young children understand storms and hurricanes while tracking their movement.