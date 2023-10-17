Getting Ready for this year’s Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition

DCNA is preparing to host this year’s Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) Kids’ edition. This online nature trivia game is open to all students in primary school in grades 5 and 6 (group 7 and 8 in the Dutch school system) in the Dutch Caribbean. The BLNQ is created to teach students about nature in a fun and interactive way, to instill pride in the islands’ wildlife, support nature-friendly practices, support the projects of the nature parks, and to bring kids of the Dutch Caribbean into contact with each other.

On Thursday, 2nd November 2023, from 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM (AST), the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will host the Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids Edition, an engaging and educational event for primary school students in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St Eustatius, and St Maarten.

Event Details

The Big Live Nature Quiz- kids edition is a live online nature trivia game hosted by DCNA and played in primary schools across the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the nature conservation organizations (parks), primary schools, Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and Dutch Caribbean TV. The quiz questions will be made available in 4 languages: English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento.

Hints and Tricks

This year’s theme is “Marine”, anything that has something to do with the ocean or sea. All the questions will be taken from DCNA’s 3rd Edition BioNews magazine for which hardcopies are available in English, Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento for all schools. The questions will be multiple choice and bonus points will be given based on speed. Studying is not required, but links to the online version of the magazine can be found via www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org.

The Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids promises an enriching experience, combining fun and education, fostering a love for nature in the young minds of the Dutch Caribbean. The grand prize is a snorkeling trip for 4 around their island. Other local prizes will also be available.

Want to play?

Participation is free, but registration is required. Teachers can register their class online: www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org

DCNA

