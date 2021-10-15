Get ready for the next Bizzy B 5K run: November 6th

The Bizzy B 5K is back!

On the 6th of November, you can run or walk 5 kilometers during the Bizzy B 5k in the capital of Saba! Together with friends and family, we will run or walk the same route as the first edition, starting at 7:00 AM . Didn’t participate in last years 5K? See the event page for info about the route.

:
https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=251091

Be quick and get an early bird ticket!
Early bird ticket: available till 25th of September – $15
Normal ticket: available till 29th of October – $20
kids ticket – under 15: $5 (no finishers item)
Tickets include:
– snack
– drink
– race number
– finishers item (on availability)
What do you need to do now?
– Sign up online (via link) & pay your sign-up fee @ Bizzy B Bottom.
– keep an eye out on the Facebook page for more info
– Start training!
See you at the start!
This event is brought to you by our sponsors:
– Bizzy B
– Chez Bubba
– Public entity
– BMS
– Saba Triathlon Foundation
Many thanks to all sponsors! 
