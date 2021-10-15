Get ready for the next Bizzy B 5K run: November 6th

The Bizzy B 5K is back!

On the 6th of November, you can run or walk 5 kilometers during the Bizzy B 5k in the capital of Saba! Together with friends and family, we will run or walk the same route as the first edition, starting at 7:00 AM . Didn’t participate in last years 5K? See the event page for info about the route.

Be quick and get an early bird ticket!

Early bird ticket: available till 25th of September – $15

Normal ticket: available till 29th of October – $20

kids ticket – under 15: $5 (no finishers item)

Tickets include:

– snack

– drink

– race number

– finishers item (on availability)

What do you need to do now?

– Sign up online (via link) & pay your sign-up fee @ Bizzy B Bottom.

– keep an eye out on the Facebook page for more info

– Start training!

See you at the start!

This event is brought to you by our sponsors:

– Bizzy B

– Chez Bubba

– Public entity

– BMS

– Saba Triathlon Foundation

Many thanks to all sponsors!