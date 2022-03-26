Get ready for the fourth edition of the “Bizzy B 5K walk & run” event

On april 9 2022 the fourth edition of the Bizzy B 5K walk & run event is being held in the Bottom. Starting from Saba Electric parking lot, the participants will do two laps to reach a distance of 5 kilometers.

The Bizzy B 5K is accessible, social and promotes the Saban community to stay active and exercise regularly. Last year’s edition counted 215 participants, a sign that the Saban community is actively focussing on their health!

“By organizing the Bizzy B 5K bi-annual, we hope that the community has a goal to train towards. I love to see how a lot of people are more active in the bottom when the event date comes closer. Keep up the good work everyone!” Jochem said.

It is important to know that this event wouldn’t be possible by its sponsors:

Bizzy B

Public Entity Saba

Chez Bubbah

BMS

Saba Triathlon Foundation

And therefore we are very grateful for all the support they have given!

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=269419. You got until the 2nd of April to complete your registration! Hope to see you there! Are you with us this edition? You can still sign up via:

Met sportieve groet / Sporty greetings, Jochem Batstra Event 66