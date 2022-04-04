Get 2nd booster for 60+ on April 7th

In our Continued efforts to protect individuals from the effects of Covid-19 a repeat vaccination would be offered to persons 60+.

A repeat vaccination (also referred to as a second booster vaccination) is an extra dose of vaccine administered 3 months after the last booster vaccination. This booster vaccination improves the effectiveness of the previous vaccination(s).

If you are 60+ you can receive your 2nd booster on April 7th, 2022 at the Public Health Department. Contact the vaccine hotline at +599-416 5373 to schedule an appointment or walk in during the hours of 10:00am-5:00PM.

If you have any questions please contact the vaccine hotline.

