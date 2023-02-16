Further decline in COVID cases in Dutch Caribbean

In line with the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reported cases keeps going down in the Dutch Caribbean. In January 2023, there were a mere 253 reported COVID-19 infections, compared to 474 one month before.
The number of new COVID-19-related hospital admissions in the Dutch Caribbean sharply declined. In total there were 21 admissions in January, compared to 60 in December last year, the Netherlands National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM stated in its Caribbean update report.
The number of persons who died from COVID-19 complications remained low. The five deaths were in Curacao and St. Maarten, though the RIVM did not specify the exact number of deaths per island. In December, there were also five deaths.
St. Maarten reported 11 positive test results in January, five COVID-19-related admissions to hospital and fewer than five COVID – 19-related deaths. There were no intensive care admissions in January. In December, St. Maarten had 36 persons with a confirmed COVID -19 infection.
In Curacao, 42 persons tested positive for COVID-19, which is significantly fewer than the 118 in December. The number of new hospital admissions declined sharply in January to fewer than five, whereas in December there were 17. Fewer than five persons died from COVID-19-re¬lated complications.
Aruba reported 115 positive test results and no COVID -19-related deaths in January. In December 2022, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was a lot higher: 226. In January, 11 persons were admitted to hospital in Aruba with complications due to COVID-19. In December, there were 20 hospital admissions.
In Bonaire, 38 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in January, which is far fewer than the 198 confirmed infections in December. There were fewer than five hospital admissions and no COVID-19-related deaths in Bonaire in January. In December fewer than five persons died from COVID19-related complications and 13 persons were hospitalised.
No COVID-19 infections were reported in St. Eustatius in January, compared to the seven in December. In Saba, there were fewer than five cases last month. Saba also had fewer than five confirmed cases in December. There were no COVID-19-related hospital admissions or deaths in Saba or St. Eustatius in January.
Several subvariants and recombinants of the COVID-19 Omicron variant are circulating on the islands.
