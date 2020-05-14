Funeral Announcement of Jacinth Whitfield.

The funeral service for the late Jacinth Whitfield will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 in the Anglican Christ Church in The Bottom. The tributes will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the service.

We would have liked as many persons as possible to join us for the service inside the church, but due to the current circumstances seats in the church are limited and designated.

Even though all persons can’t be seated in the church we welcome all to join outside the church and at the interment which will be at the cemetery at the monument in The Bottom.

For family and friends overseas and those who are not able to attend, the service will be streamed live via Facebook as of approximately 10.30 a.m. on accounts of Malusca Baker, Monique Wilson , Mishika Enotsnevel and Dimetri Whitfield. Sharing of the live stream, will be appreciated.