Funding for “Saba Doet” projects is now available: apply!

Again Saba is part of the biggest volunteer event in the kingdom!

Register those projects that make a difference in the community NOW!

You can apply for funding for those projects until January 31st 2020.

The actual volunteer event will be 13&14 March 2020.

More info? Visit www.sabadoet.com, email us at sabalionsdoet@gmail.com or check our Facebook at www.facebook.com/SabaDOET.