Funding for children’s activities at the library

The Executive Council has approved funding to continue the after-school activities at the Queen Wilhelmina Library in The Bottom. Also approved was the funding for the annual Spelling Bee and the Book Week.

The reading program, homework support, math support, and the Dutch, English, and Spanish classes can now continue for primary school children at the revamped library. These activities are offered to all children of the Sacred Heart Primary School on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“It is important to promote these activities at the library for children in the community who need extra help with homework and reading. The language classes cater to children who are interested in learning a second language and also to help improve their language skills,” said policy advisor of the Public Entity Saba Rosa Johnson who filed the subsidy request.

“We are very happy with the funding. The children need this extra support. We had the project in the past three years under the ‘Kansen voor alle Kinderen’ (Opportunities for all Children) and we are grateful that we can now continue with the approved funding from the BES(t)4 Kids program. The funding is until June, and we hope we can get it extended after that,” said library director Joanna Simmons.

Math support will be part of the program as many children have difficulties with this subject. The ‘Math is fun’ activity during the past summer was a success. With the continued funding, math support will now take place every Saturday afternoon.

Overall, the activities have been successful, and especially Saturday has been popular, with parents and children visiting the library together. The activities are offered free of charge. All activities are led by a professional in that field of expertise. The library is open to the public on Saturday morning for book rentals or visits from 9:00 to 12:00.

The library had also asked for financial assistance to organize this year’s Book Week in May and the Spelling Bee in December. Both activities are very popular among students and as they serve an educational purpose, the government decided to grant this request as well.

GIS Saba