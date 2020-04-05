With the increasing number of infected COVID patients on St. Maarten the situation of how our patients can be assisted becomes worrisome.

Although St. Maarten Medical Center can and will still accept our patients we would like to alleviate some of their burden. Fundashon Mariadal in Bonaire has offered their assistance by providing an air bridge for emergency patients via Medevac.

This service is fully established and we had our first medevac to Bonaire earlier today.

We thank Fundashon Mariadal for their help and services.

Saba Health Care Foundation.