From Wednesday, September 22nd, the CAS islands (Curacao, Aruba, St Maarten) are no longer classified as very high risk.
Therefore, vaccinated passengers arriving from these islands are no longer subject to the special measures in place for very high-risk countries. From tomorrow, to enter from these islands you will require a PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours in advance OR a rapid antigen taken a maximum of 48 hours in advance. All travelers will require an approved EHAS form, found at http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.
Unvaccinated travelers will be required to complete 5 days quarantine.
However, we would like to remind you of the following;
• We are in a mitigation phase, and we continue to encourage everyone as a community to take personal responsibility.
• The situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic remains fluid, and the Island Government of the Public Entity Saba reserves the right to change any conditions at all times when the circumstances require it.
• Adhere well to masking and physical distancing regulations when off-island, even if vaccinated
• Call the Saba Cares clinic if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough)
• Continue monitoring all communications from the Public Entity Saba
GIS Saba