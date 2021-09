Therefore, vaccinated passengers arriving from these islands are no longer subject to the special measures in place for very high-risk countries. From tomorrow, to enter from these islands you will require a PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours in advance OR a rapid antigen taken a maximum of 48 hours in advance. All travelers will require an approved EHAS form, found at http://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements

From Wednesday, September 22nd, the CAS islands (Curacao, Aruba, St Maarten) are no longer classified as very high risk.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to complete 5 days quarantine.

However, we would like to remind you of the following;

• We are in a mitigation phase, and we continue to encourage everyone as a community to take personal responsibility.