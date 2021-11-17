From December 8th, Saba offers booster vaccine to 60+

A booster vaccination is an extra dose given to people who are already fully vaccinated to improve the effectiveness of the vaccine.

As of December 8th 2021, persons, 60 years and older would be able to receive their Covid-19 booster.

When will I receive my invitation?

If you are 60 years and older you will receive an invitation from Public Health Department Saba in the next couple of weeks via phone call. If you did not receive an invitation by December 6th and you fall within this age category, please do not hesitate to contact us through our hotline at +599 416 5373

How much time should there be between my first vaccination(s)?

There should be at least 6 months between your last vaccination and the booster. There is no reason to vaccinate sooner than that.