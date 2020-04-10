Home / 1-News / Friday, April 10: Address of Island governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19 infection status

April 10, 2020 1 Comment

Please be patient during the download of this message if you have a slow internet connection

One comment

  1. Ken Johnson
    April 10, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Can you please share how Saba is able to get results in 24 hours for the Covid-19 virus with the United States? Because apparently we are doing something very wrong! Thank you stay safe and healthy!

