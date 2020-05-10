French side: One new COVID-19 case declared by ARS

After several days of no new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Martin, regional health authority ARS disclosed on Saturday one new case has emerged from the mobile screening in the districts, despite the hospital stating all 60 results so far have been negative.

The new case is in isolation at home. ARS states this new case calls for greater vigilance. Contact tracing is under way to find who this patient may have been in contact with. Mobile testing in the districts of French Quarter, St. James, Sandy Ground continues next week.

ARS cautions if there is an increase of active cases as a result of the testing in the districts, the easing of lockdown will be postponed and new decisions taken. In the meantime, ARS stresses it is imperative to maintain the established hygiene and protection measures for the health of all.

