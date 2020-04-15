French Side: New COVID-19 case on Tuesday, ARS reports

The number of active coronavirus COV­ID-19 cases on the French side increased by one again on Tuesday, regional heath authority ARS reported. This brings active cases up to seventeen.

The latest case has been confined to home in isola­tion. There are now 12 cases at home and five in hos­pital, three of whom were transferred to University Hospital of Guadeloupe CHU.

There have been 35 cases since the outbreak began in St. Martin. Thirteen patients have recovered, three persons were repatriated to their countries of origin and two persons died from the disease.

St. Barths continues to remain stable with two per­sons isolated at home and four have recovered.

The Daily Herald.