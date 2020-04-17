French side: Four recoveries bring active COVID•19 cases down to 13

Four recoveries announced for St. Mar­tin on Thursday by regional health authority ARS have brought the number of recoveries up to seventeen since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in the territory.

The number of active cases is now down to 13. Eight are in isolation at home and five are hospitalised (two in St. Martin and three in Guadeloupe). ARS confirmed the virus is still circulating and testing has been expanded.

Of the total 35 cases to date, 17 have recovered. Three were repatriated to their countries of origin, two died, five are in hospital and eight are in isolation at home.

The Daily Herald.