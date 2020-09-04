French side: ARS discloses 1 death, 26 new COVID-19 cases

Regional health agency ARS dis­closed, as of September 2, some 26 new COVID-19 cases have been identified by polymerase chain reac­tion (PCR) test during the past five days, since the last health bulletin of August 28. ARS also regrets to report another death: a 76-year­old man who had been suf­fering from other underly­ing health conditions. He had been transferred to the Guadeloupe hospital from Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. The death toll from coronavirus on the French side of St. Maarten/ St. Martin is now six, plus one resident of Dutch St. Maarten.

Currently there are 153 ac­tive cases in St. Martin, 135 of whom are isolating at home. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in St. Martin to 239 since the epidemic began.

Some 18 persons are in hospital (15 in St. Martin and three in Guadeloupe), and 79 persons have recov­ered from the virus.

To date, 2,968 PCR tests have been carried out. No new cases were reported in St. Barths. The total num­ber of active cases is five, all isolating at home for a total of 18 confirmed cases since the epidemic began. Some 13 persons have recovered. In St. Barths, 2,224 PCR tests had been carried out as of September 2.

The Daily Herald.