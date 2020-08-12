French side: ARS confirms one death as six new cases detected

Regional health authority ARS confirmed on Tuesday a COVID-19 patient evacuated to the Guadeloupe hospital on Friday evening died on Sunday. The deceased is a 62-year-old man who was also suffering from other underlying health conditions.

This latest death brings total deaths to four in St. Martin. Six new cases were confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests. The accumulated total of confirmed cases since the epidemic began is now 84.

The total number of active cases in St. Martin is 34 (33 isolating with monitoring at home, and one in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital). To date 1,899 PCR tests have been carried out.

No new cases were reported in St. Barths. There are seven active cases there, all isolating at home. The total number of confirmed cases for St. Barths since the beginning is 13.

ARS urged the population to continue adhering to the sanitary measures and wearing masks in public places. The testing campaign with the Red Cross continues. ARS advises to take the test, with or without symptoms.

The Daily Herald.