French side: ARS confirms 12 more COVID cases registered on Monday

Regional health agency ARS re­ported twelve new COV­ID-19 cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in the three days since the last health bulletin on Friday, August 14, bringing the total of confirmed cases up to 121.

There are now 65 active cases in the territory, 61 of whom are isolating at home. Two patients are in Louis-Constant Flem­ing Hospital and two were transferred to University Hospital in Guadeloupe. The number of patients who have recovered re­mains the same at 49.

ARS regrets the latest death of a 51-year-old man in Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

The total number of PCR tests carried out in St. Mar­tin to date is 2,449.

Three new cases in St. Barths have been identified by PCR test during the last three days. The number of active cases is now seven, all isolating at home. To­tal confirmed cases since the beginning have risen to 16. Nine persons have recovered from the virus. The number of PCR tests taken in St. Barths to date is 1,818.

The Daily Herald.