French side: Active COVID cases up to seven, ARS reports

Four new CO­VID-19 cases were iden­tified on the French side, regional health authority ARS reported in its weekly bulletin of July 25-31.

Two of the four active cas­es confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are from local community transmission and two were discovered from contact-tracing. The four patients are isolating at home.

The new cases bring total con­firmed cases from 49 up to 53. Some 41 persons have recovered from the virus. During this reporting pe­riod, 103 PCR tests were conducted for a total of 1,183 tests to date.

ARS said locally transmit­ted cases mean the virus is still active in the territory and it is imperative for the population to diligently fol­low the barrier measures:

frequent hand-washing, wearing of masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

St. Barths has two new active cases during this pe­riod. One was an imported case and the other was identified through contact-tracing. The total number of confirmed cases is nine. Six persons recovered from the virus.

The Daily Herald.