French side: Active COVID cases up to seven, ARS reports

Four new COVID-19 cases were identified on the French side, regional health authority ARS reported in its weekly bulletin of July 25-31.
Two of the four active cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test are from local community transmission and two were discovered from contact-tracing. The four patients are isolating at home.
The new cases bring total confirmed cases from 49 up to 53. Some 41 persons have recovered from the virus. During this reporting period, 103 PCR tests were conducted for a total of 1,183 tests to date.
ARS said locally transmitted cases mean the virus is still active in the territory and it is imperative for the population to diligently follow the barrier measures:
frequent hand-washing, wearing of masks, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
St. Barths has two new active cases during this period. One was an imported case and the other was identified through contact-tracing. The total number of confirmed cases is nine. Six persons recovered from the virus.
The Daily Herald.