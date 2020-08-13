French side: 8 more COVID•19 cases bring active cases to 41

Health authorities on the French side reported an additional eight coronavirus COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 41. One patient was declared cured.
The number of confirmed cases registered since the pandemic began in St. Martin is now 92.
Some 259 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out in the last 48 hours for a total of 2,858 tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the launch of the mobile screening campaign, organised in partnership with the Red Cross, 653 tests have been administered.
No new cases were reported in St. Barths on Wednesday.
The Daily Herald.