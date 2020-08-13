French side: 8 more COVID•19 cases bring active cases to 41

Health au­thorities on the French side reported an additional eight coronavirus COV­ID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 41. One patient was declared cured.

The number of confirmed cases registered since the pandemic began in St. Mar­tin is now 92.

Some 259 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out in the last 48 hours for a total of 2,858 tests carried out since the beginning of the pan­demic.

Since the launch of the mobile screening cam­paign, organised in part­nership with the Red Cross, 653 tests have been admin­istered.

No new cases were report­ed in St. Barths on Wednes­day.

The Daily Herald.