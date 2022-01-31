Free consultation hours with the National Ombudsman and Children’s Ombudsman on February 7

From February 7 to 12, 2022, a Team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman will be back on Saba and St. Eustatius for consultations, and residents may drop by free of charge during visiting hours to file any complaints they may have regarding (government) agencies.

Due to COVID measures, no in-person consultations could be held in the last two years. After seeking advice from the local authorities, the team decided to resume in-person consultations at this time. COVID-measures will be observed, and consultations will therefore be held outdoors. Additionally, they will be conducted with a host at hand, and ensuring sufficient distancing and the availability of the necessary hygiene supplies.

The team is pleased to be able to see residents in person once more and is looking forward to these meetings.

Visiting Hours

If you have any complaints, for example concerning the Tax Office, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the police, the Public Entity, or concerning Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN), you may contact the team of the National Ombudsman and the Children’s Ombudsman free of charge at the following times:

Saba

The Princess Juliana Sportsfield in The Bottom on Monday, Feb 7, 9:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

St. Eustatius

The Lions den in Concordia, Feb. 10, 9:00–11:00 a.m.

Gwendolyn van Putten School in Fiscal Oranjestad on Saturday, Feb 12, 9:00–11:00 a.m.

All consultations can be held in either Dutch or English.

Complaints Can be Submitted at Any Time

If you are unable to visit us during visiting hours, your question or complaint can also be submitted in other ways.

To the National ombudsman:

Through the complaint form on our website;

By telephone at +31 70 356 35 63 (available on working days until 12.00 p.m.);

By Skype, scheduling an appointment with us by email in advance;

By WhatsApp number +31 6 214 62 188.

To the Children’s Ombudsman:

By telephone at +31 70 8506 995 (available on working days until 12.00 p.m.);

By email to ombudswerk@dekinderombudsman.nl.

Nationale Ombudsman