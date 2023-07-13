Foundation must be in order for digitisation

The focus of digitisation in the coming period in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom is on getting the necessary foundation in order. This means the introduction of the Citizen Service Number BSN in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, and giving Dutch Caribbean students a BSN prior to coming to the Netherlands to further their studies.
Digitisation in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom is one of the five priorities of the Dutch government policy in the area of digitisation, explained Dutch caretaker State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen in a letter to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament last Friday.
In consultation with the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, the state secretary has been preparing the necessary law changes, which were brought into consultation on June 19. The findings of several investigations carried out into the varieties for the identity infrastructure in the Caribbean Netherlands were used for a legislation proposal.
The law proposal regulates four matters: a BSN for Caribbean Netherlands residents and access to digital login facilities such as DigiD; businesses in the Caribbean Netherlands having access to digital login facilities such as e-recognition, allowing organisations like the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Office, as well as local, island departments and Dutch government departments to use the BSN in providing services; and including the BSN in the Caribbean Netherlands ID card (sédula).
The law proposal to introduce the BSN encompasses changes to five laws: the Basic Registration of Persons Law, the Caribbean Netherlands Basic Administration of Personal Data Law, the General Conditions BSN Law, the Digital Government Law and the Caribbean Netherlands Identity Cards Law.
Aside from legislation, it is necessary to set up a number of technical and organisational facilities, which need to take into account the limited capacity at the Census Offices of the public entities and the dependence on a single software supplier.
The state secretary reconfirmed her intention to introduce the BSN in the Caribbean Netherlands and secure a DigiD for residents in 2025. She said that the importance of having a BSN for proper (digital) government services was a recurring topic in her conversations with the islands. “It is part of the foundation of the digital government. That foundation needs to be in order for the entire Netherlands,” Van Huffelen stated.
The Daily Herald.