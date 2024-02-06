Fort Bay harbor closed on Tuesday due to severe weather conditions

Closure of Harbor Office due to SDue to severe weather conditions that are expected, including heavy rainfall, the Harbor Office is closed on Tuesday 6 February 2024. All marine traffic has been cancelled and local vessels have departed to St. Maarten for safety reasons.

During this period of closure, harbor officers will conduct random patrols during daytime hours, depending on weather conditions permitting safe operations. The reopening of the Harbor Office on Wednesday is subject to reassessment based on weather updates. Further updates regarding the resumption of regular operations will be provided as more information becomes available.

Considering these circumstances, we kindly request all to exert caution when traveling on public roads and to refrain from unnecessary travel along Fort Bay Road until conditions improve.

GIS

