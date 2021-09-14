Former Pastor of the Anglican Church on Saba, the Revd. Canon Peter H. Ford, has died

Sad News: Former Pastor of the Anglican Church on Saba, the Revd. Canon Peter H. Ford, has died from a brain tumor.

The Revd. Canon Peter H Ford 07.08.1943 – 22.08.2021 Since his ordination in 1968 Peter has also served in the UK and Canada. Returning to the UK he became the Vicar of Arreton with Newchurch in December 1999 and retired in 2007. He was an exceptional liturgist, preacher, and teacher and was also able to use and develop the gifts of others. He had an infectious sense of humor and had diverse interests outside the Parish. A faithful Shepherd and a great friend.

Thanks to the staff of Broadhurst Care Home and the Mountbatten Hospice Community Care Team for the loving care given to Peter.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday at 11:30 am September 15th in All Saint´s Church, Isle of Wight, followed by Private Cremation.

Jonathan and Maureen Bottoms are handling all correspondence.

3 Hollowood Road

Alverstone Garden Village

Isle of Wight P036-0HR

Donations if desired to the Mountbatten Hospice in memory of Peter may be sent to William Hall Independent Funeral Directors, Newchurch, Tel: 868688

We have lost a good friend and an excellent pastor.

Christopher Smith

Published in the Isle of Wight County Press on