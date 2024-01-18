Form 2A of Saba Comprehensive School visited Waste Facility

On January 17, 2024, Form 2A of Saba Comprehensive School visited our Waste Facility to express their gratitude to the diligent staff through the presentation of Tokens of Appreciation. The visit was attended by Roxanne Simmons, Patrick Hassell, and a select team of dedicated personnel who were on duty.
During the visit, Patrick Hassell addressed the importance of waste separation and explained the process employed by the facility upon waste reception. Form 2A has organized an additional visit for exploration of the waste facility, aimed at gaining valuable insights into its day-to-day operations.
Each student from Form 2A took the opportunity to personally bestow a token of appreciation upon a staff member. It is noteworthy that the students raised funds to procure these tokens, emphasizing their commitment to acknowledging the efforts of the Sanitation Department team.
We express our sincere gratitude for this thoughtful gesture extended by the Form 2A students of the Saba Comprehensive School.
The thoughtfulness of the Teacher of Form 2A and the wonderful Students of Form 2A did a Remarkable and an Extraordinary gesture by honoring the staff members of the Saba Waste Management Facility! This is a very meaningful gesture, and I am One hundred percent (100%) certain that the Staff is very grateful and appreciative of this! Activities and Undertakings such as the aforementioned kind is one that all of Saba can be very proud of!!! To encourage our young people such as Form 2A to do this inspires within them a sense of Service and Responsibility in our Society as valuable citizens.
Life’s Urgent and persistent question is, “What are you doing for others.?”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.