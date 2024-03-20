Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in Haiti to register

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring developments in Haiti. The situation in the country continues to deteriorate. Especially in the capital Port-au-Prince, the situation is very alarming.

The ministry strongly emphasizes the appeal to Dutch nationals and residents of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in Haiti: register via the information service. This also applies to persons who have a permit of legal residence in the Netherlands or a valid permit for Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius or Saba. If you have family or friends in Haiti who meet these requirements, please inform them to register. This way, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will know who is in the country and can keep you informed of developments and provide advice, for example if they see opportunities to leave the country.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted Dutch nationals by phone who have previously registered as staying in Haiti. This revealed that only a very limited number of Dutch nationals are currently in Haiti. The ministry has so far received no requests for help from Haiti.

The travel advice – which has long called for people not to travel to Haiti and to leave the country – has been updated.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands does not have an embassy in Haiti. Service to Haiti is provided by the embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, with support from a Haitian Honorary Consul in Port-au-Prince.

RCN.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

