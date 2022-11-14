Follow-up talks medical referrals

As a follow-up to the October 27 letter that Saba’s Executive Council sent to Dutch State Secretary of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport Maarten van Ooijen and the peaceful demonstration that took place that same day, the Public Entity Saba has been in regular contact with the Ministry of Public Health, Wellbeing and Sport (VWS) to discuss the issue of medical referrals and Saba’s grievances.

This week, members of Saba’s Island & Executive Council will meet with representatives of the Ministry of VWS on St. Eustatius during their visit in connection with Statia Day to talk about the medical referral system and the soon-to-start referral pilot which will enable Saba Cares doctors to directly refer Saba patients to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical care.

GIS Saba

