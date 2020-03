In connection with COVID-19, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is extending the flight ban until April 10th, 2020 at 6:00 PM (local time).

The ban on air traffic with passengers in the airspace over Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba applies to EU countries, the UK, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, China, Iran, South Korea, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic and USA.

RCN