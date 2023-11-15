Five December official opening fire station Saba

Have you always wanted to get a close look at a crash tender or one of the other fire-fighting vehicles? This is your chance! The doors of the new fire station on Saba will be opening on December 5th. The station will be officially opened by the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. Local commander Julio Every is looking forward to it: “We have been working in the station since July. And we are happy and proud that we are now able to show the station and our work to our chain partners and island inhabitants.”

What can visitors expect to see?

“It’s going to be a great day! We will be giving visitors a genuine look behind the scenes. Some guests will also be providing explanations about their work and the station. . Naturally, there will be entertainment as well as snacks and drinks. There will be something for everyone. So make sure you drop by!”, adds Julio.

Working in a safe and pleasant environment

“I am really pleased with this new fire station, because it was long overdue. But we now have a safe and pleasant working environment at our disposal. For example, it is now possible for us to perform training exercises around the fire station. And the station also has a small fitness area. This is great for everyone that works here, because it allows us to stay fit. Once again, I am happy and proud that we are now able to show the station and our work to our chainpartners and island inhabitants”, says Julio.

The official opening of the fire station will be held on Tuesday, 5 December at 15:00.

