First transport of vaccines to islands in preparation

February 3, 2021 1 Comment

The Caribbean part of the Kingdom is ready to start with vaccination against CO­VID-19 around February 15, as planned. The National Institute of Public Health and the Envi­ronment RIVM is preparing the first transport of the vaccines.

Dutch State Secretary of Public Health, Welfare and Sport Paul Blokhuis announced this in a press release on Tuesday evening. For Saba and St. Eustatius, it con­cerns the first batch of the Mod­erna vaccine. Bonaire, Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten will receive the BioNTech/ Pfizer vaccine in the first phase.

Curacao Minister of Pub­lic Health Zita Jesus-Leito, Aruba Minister of Public Health Dangui Oduber, St. Maarten Minister of Public Health Richard Pan­nefiek and State Secretary Blokhuis confirmed during their four-country consul­tation this week that they want to offer all adults in the Dutch Caribbean the opportunity to get vaccinat­ed against COVID-19.

They said the involved au­thorities have been work­ing very hard, together with vaccination delegate Marc Sprenger, to be ready on the islands for the ex­ecution of the vaccination campaign and that it was very hopeful that the first batches of the vaccines can be delivered around Febru­ary 15.

“For the Caribbean part of the Kingdom this means that there is an extra per­spective to end the corona-virus crisis. The objective is to have the vaccination campaign concluded on all islands before the start of the hurricane season.”

On Blokhuis’ order, vac­cination delegate Sprenger, a former director-general of the RIVM, assists the Dutch Caribbean islands to start the vaccination in a timely manner. The vac­cination delegate, together with the RIVM, has visited all six islands to discuss the progress with all local au­thorities.

The necessary equip­ment has been delivered and the involved person­nel have been trained in the so-called cold chain and vaccine management. Sprenger and the RIVM have defined a number of action points per island. When these have been complied with, the vaccina­tion programmes will kick off.

In Bonaire, Curacao, Aru­ba and St. Maarten, in the first phase of the vaccina­tion the BioNTech/Pfizer will be offered to health care workers and persons over the age of 60. To work as efficiently as possible and to limit the waste of the vaccine to a minimum, the Moderna vaccine will be of­fered simultaneously to all adults in St. Eustatius and Saba.

For the first phase, the vaccines will be delivered and distributed in different batches, Blokhuis conclud­ed the press release. The cost of the vaccines, the transport and equipment for the entire Dutch Carib­bean is being carried by the Dutch government.

  1. Judith
    February 3, 2021 at 7:01 am

    There’s a difference in the vaccins of Pfizer and Moderna. What exactly is difficult to tell because of all fog created on the Internet. What is exactly the difference?
    Why do only Saba and Statia get the Moderna vaccin and the other 4 islands the Pfizer vaccins?
    Who decided this and why?
    Why are these obvious questions not answered in advance?

