“Finding Heleen” is the most exciting Heleen Cornet Exhibition – Saba Trail Shop – February 22

“Finding Heleen” is the most exciting Heleen Cornet Exhibition of all. It will have a grand opening at the Saba Trail Shop in Windwardside, Saba. Twenty-two new rainforest paintings will be exhibited in their natural environment – Saba’s rainforest -, for one afternoon on Tuesday 22nd February 2022. The exhibition will be opened by Heleen’s husband Tom van’t Hof at 4 pm. Food and refreshments will be provided by Juliana’s Hotel and Five Square Art Gallery.

Not only is this Heleen’s most comprehensive exhibition of large rainforest paintings ever, but sadly, it is also likely to be her last: progressive cataract issues have led Heleen to take the extremely difficult decision that she should cease painting large canvases whilst she is still at the top of her game.

Heleen looks forward to welcoming you next Tuesday. All are welcome, so please tell your friends.

Any paintings that remain unsold after the opening day will be on exhibition and available for purchase at Five Square Art Gallery from Friday 25th February.

For those unable to attend, please email Gersh Geenty at Five Square Art Gallery for images and prices of available paintings; these will be emailed from Wednesday 23rd onwards.