Finally: Saba Splash water on sale as of next week

As of Monday, December 20, 2021, the general public, businesses, and organizations can begin purchasing their Saba Splash drinking water. Payment for the bottle must be made before, not on the same day, at the Receiver’s Office, located at the Government Administration Building.

The cost per 5-gallon bottle will be US $4.50 and US $3.50 for a 3-gallon bottle. Consumers will pay an additional US $7 for the initial purchase of the bottle, payable once. After this, consumers will only pay for water, if they return the bottle. The bottle cannot be damaged or contaminated, or it will not be accepted upon return. The US $7 is non-refundable.

Businesses and organizations can order their water via the Saba Government website, www.sabagov.nl . The orders must be for a minimum of 10 bottles, in order to utilize this service.

A transitional system has been set up to make the purchasing of water accessible for residents: they can order and pay for the water at the Receiver’s Office at the Administration Building located in the Bottom on Mondays and Wednesdays (8:30am to 11:30am, 1:15pm to 4:00pm) and Fridays (8:30am to 11:00am).

Pick-up of the water bottles and return of the empty bottles will take on Tuesdays and Thursdays, between 10:00am – 12:00pm at the big parking lot by the water filling station in the Windwardside and between 1:00pm and 3:00pm at the Princess Juliana’s Sports Field in The Bottom. People are required to show their receipt from the Receiver’s Office in order to pick up their order. Payment on-site is not possible. The first 150 customers will receive a free hand pump with their purchase of water.

The Saba Splash water bottling plant, which opened last month, was constructed with the funding of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW). This Ministry also provided funding to subsidize the water price until July next year. Prices after July 2022 will be US $6 for a 3-gallon bottle and US $7 for a 5-gallon bottle.

In the coming months, Saba Splash will also become available in the supermarkets. Once this happens, and the water, therefore, becomes more accessible, the transitional system for residents, of payment at the Receiver’s Office and pick-up of bottles at the parking lot in the Windwardside and at the Princess Juliana Sports Field, will stop.

For questions concerning the water and the purchasing process, please contact the Saba Splash team at sabasplash@sabagov.nl or +599 416 3511.

GIS Saba