Filing for profit tax 2020 delayed until December

The final filing date for profit tax on the 2020 annual accounts, which was set for Sep­tember 30, 2021, has been postponed until December 31, 2021, due to circumstances caused by the coronavirus.

“It is quite conceivable that companies and organisa­tions shall not be able to do this before the said date. Therefore, a postponement is granted automatically up to December 31, 2021. Companies and institutions do not have to do anything for this. They should not forget to file the annual accounts signed by the director, manager or authorised representative by December 31. This prevents the imposition of a fine by the Tax Office,” the Tax Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Daily Herald.