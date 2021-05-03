Fifth EZK compensation for affected entrepreneurs

For the fifth time, entrepreneurs in the Caribbean Netherlands can receive a fixed-cost compensation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (EZK). The amount of support can range from $500 to $400.000 and is calculated based on turnover figures. An application can be made starting the 3rd of May 2021.

To be eligible, the turnover loss must be at least 30%. There is a new calculation module on the RCN website with which entrepreneurs can easily calculate the amount that they may be entitled to. If the amount is $ 6.000 or more, as with the previous compensations, a statement from an independent bookkeeper or accountant must be added to confirm the figures quoted. The compensation factor is higher than in the previous EZK compensation; it was 0,85 and is now 1,00.

For this fifth allowance, the turnover figures for the months of January, February, and March 2021 are compared with the turnover figures for the same months in 2019. While in the previous EZK regulations a comparison was made with figures from a year earlier, this time a comparison is made with figures from two years before. This is because the turnover figures in the first quarter of 2020 might already be affected by the corona crisis. Companies that started later than the 1st of January 2019, can contact the SZW unit of RCN for a tailor-made calculation of their loss of turnover.

All conditions and additional information can be found on www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under government emergency package). Fully completed and signed application forms, together with the necessary attachments, can be e-mailed at the latest up to and including the 31st of July 2021 via the e-mail address tegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstcn.com.

For support with submitting the application, please contact the Chamber of Commerce on Bonaire at steunloket@kvkbonaire.com. If you have urgent questions, you can contact the RCN unit SZW at 781-5554 / 781-5558 (Bonaire), 790-0052 (St. Eustatius), and 416-3804 (Saba).

RCN