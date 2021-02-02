Feb. 15 remains tentative date for start vaccination

State Secretary of Public Health, Welfare and Sport Paul Blokhuis on Monday did not confirm a definite date for the delivery of COVID-19 vacci­nations to the Dutch Caribbean. In a letter he sent to the Second Chamber of the Dutch Parliament, on the request of the Per­manent Committee for Kingdom Relations, Blokhuis stated that the “aim” was to start the vacci­nation of health care personnel in Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, and the entire population of St. Eustatius and Saba. Based on the advice of the Neth­erlands Health Council, it was also the intention to start the vaccination of per­sons age 60 and over mid-February.

The final number of vac­cinations that will go to the islands has not been set. To­gether with National Insti­tute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM, it will be determined in what amounts the vaccine will become available for the islands per February 15. Vaccination will take place “as soon as” RIVM has ap­proved the execution plans that the islands have draft­ed, as well as the storage locations that have been lo­cally installed.

From January 14 to 30, a delegation from The Hague, headed by special vaccination delegate for the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom Marc Sprenger, visited all six islands for inspections. While on the islands, the delegation as­sessed the execution plans, checked the storage and vaccination locations, and provided training to medi­cal personnel.

Sprenger and his team will keep monitoring the de­velopments on the islands in the coming weeks, and provide support for the last preparations “with as point of departure to start vacci­nating in the Caribbean in the week of February 15,” stated Blokhuis.

Investments have been made on the six islands with regard to the develop­ing of testing capacity. Cur­rently, the testing capacity on all islands is sufficient, stated Blokhuis. Tests from Saba and St. Eustatius are sent to the laboratory in St. Maarten for analysis, while tests taken in Bonaire mostly go to Curacao.

Aruba, Bonaire, Cura­cao and St. Maarten, also in light of receiving inter­national flights, which are crucial to their economic survival, have been expand­ing their commercial test­ing capacity.

There are sufficient beds in intensive care and me­dium care at the hospitals to treat all COVID-19 pa­tients, thanks to the sup­port of the Dutch Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS in the area of medication, IC equip­ment and care personnel.

Blokhuis said it has not been necessary as yet to transfer patients due to the shortage of local capacity. In Aruba, part of the elec­tive care has been scaled down due to corona care. This is not the case on the other islands. Transport of patients between the is­lands for regular care also continues, be it under strict conditions.

Currently, the Nether­lands provides personal protection materials for health care personnel on all islands, while IC equipment and medication have been sent to all hospitals. Since the pandemic, medical per­sonnel have been allocated to Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, via an American employment agency. Medical and financial as­sistance have been provid­ed to all public health de­partments in the Dutch Ca­ribbean. The Netherlands also makes the equipment and project managers avail­able for the vaccination programmes on the islands. The state secretary assured that the collaboration be­tween the public health au­thorities on the six islands, and the involved ministries would continue in the com­ing months in an effort to mitigate as much as pos­sible the public health and socio-economic impact of the pandemic.

As for the epidemic situation on the islands, Blokhuis stated that this was generally stable at this moment. The number of infections in Bonaire and Curacao, which increased after the Christmas holi­days, and the number of hospitalised patients has gone down a lot, also due to the strict measures.

In Aruba, the numbers in­creased in the past weeks. There are concerns in Aru­ba about the willingness to test. The current measures in Aruba will continue to be enforced. On January 25, five infections of the Brit­ish variety were discovered. It concerned two incoming travellers and three local persons. There are indica­tions that local transmis­sions took place.

“On the other islands so far no mutated variety of the coronavirus has been found. The travel restric­tions for passenger traffic from Aruba to Curacao and St. Maarten have been in­creased since January 26,” the state secretary noted.

