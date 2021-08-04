Farewell to Dr. Koen Hulshof

‘’After 6.5 great years, my family and I are leaving Saba and moving to Washington State. We are looking forward to the next phase in our life, but we will miss this place dearly: the natural beauty, the resilience and safety and the wonderful people!” said Dr. Koen. For the next few months, He will still be involved in Saba’s Covid19 response but will do so remotely.

The recruitment process for his successor was ongoing for the past few months, and he is very happy that the Executive Council chose Jane O’Flynn as the strongest candidate. Many of you know her, as she has been working hard within Public Health Saba for the last year and a half. Further strengthening the Public Health team will be Willemijn van Leeuwen, one of the island physicians at Saba Cares, who will join Public Health Saba from September for a few hours a week to oversee the medical specific tasks.

Dr. Koen feels lucky to leave the Public Health team in such strong form and he is sure they will continue with and further improve on their important task: to protect, promote and monitor the health of Saba.

“Thank you all, and we will certainly be back to this amazing place!’’ said Dr. Koen.