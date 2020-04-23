EZK provides additional support for entrepreneurs in Caribbean Netherlands

Entrepreneurs who are affected by the measures taken in connection with the coronavirus and who have to deal with high fixed expenses, can be eligible for an compensation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate (Economische Zaken en Klimaat, EZK). The compensation is a one-time payment of $4400.

The compensation is intended for entrepreneurs who are active on Bonaire, Saba or St. Eustatius and who suffer a loss of turnover of at least $ 4400 for the period March 13th, 2020 through June 12th, 2020, while having at least $ 4400 in fixed expenses during the same period. Fixed expenses include, for example, costs for commercial premises, business insurance and financing. Taxes, employer contributions and labor costs are not included in this. For wage costs, an appeal can be made to the SZW emergency regulation.

Because the Ministry of Economic Affairs has no executive department in the Caribbean Netherlands, the RCN-unit SZW will carry out the regulation. This regulation co-exists with the SZW emergency regulation for wage costs. It is possible to qualify for both.

More information regarding this compensation and the corresponding application forms are available at www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19 (under Emergency Package Government). Fully completed and signed forms can be sent by e-mail to tegemoetkomingEZK@rijksdienstcn.com until July 12th, 2020 at the latest.

For help with the application, please contact the RCN-unit SZW at 781-5558 (Bonaire) or 319 -5693 (St. Eustatius and Saba). Entrepreneurs on Bonaire can also contact the Chamber of Commerce via steunloket@kvkbonaire.com.

RCN