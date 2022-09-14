Extensive check of “Makana” passengers and cargo in Saba

Officials of the Caribbean Netherlands Customs department, the Royal Marechaussec KMar, the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Coast Guard held additional and extensive checks at Fort Bay harbour in Saba on Friday, September 9.
During the inspections, luggage of passengers and the cargo on board the ferry Makana from St. Maarten were checked, as well as 19 passengers.
No abnormalities were found during this check, KPCN reported Tuesday. Customs, KMar and KPCN regularly hold similar coordinated actions as part of their joint effort to keep all islands of the Caribbean Netherlands as safe as possible, and to guarantee the quality of life on the islands, KPCN said.
The Daily Herald.