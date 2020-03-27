Extension of the current flight prohibitions in connection with the Covid-19 virus

Based on current information from RIVM, the Ministries of Infrastructure and Health have decided to extend the applicable restrictions on air traffic with passengers until 10 April 2020 at 6 p.m. (local time).

According to the RIVM, widespread transmission still applies in all countries for which a flight ban has been instituted. The situation has also remained unchanged for the BES islands.

The temporary flight ban aims to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the aforementioned islands. With a view to uniformity, it has been decided to equalize the end date of all restrictions. The exceptions to the flying prohibitions, including for repatriation, remain unchanged.

Effect

RIVM continuously monitors the global situation. In China and South Korea, measures are being scaled slowly. However, RIVM advises to wait first to see what the effect will be on the number of patients before reducing the flight restriction for these countries.

The flight bans below have been imposed for civil air traffic in the airspace over Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba for air traffic for the purpose of passenger transport.

Land Ingangsdatum Einddatum

EU-landen 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

VK 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Noorwegen 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Zwitserland 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

IJsland 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Liechtenstein 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

China 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Iran 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Zuid-Korea 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Canada 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Colombia 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Dominicaanse Republiek 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

VS 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur

Koninkrijk.nu