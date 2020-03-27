Extension of the current flight prohibitions in connection with the Covid-19 virus

Based on current information from RIVM, the Ministries of Infrastructure and Health have decided to extend the applicable restrictions on air traffic with passengers until 10 April 2020 at 6 p.m. (local time).
According to the RIVM, widespread transmission still applies in all countries for which a flight ban has been instituted. The situation has also remained unchanged for the BES islands.
The temporary flight ban aims to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the aforementioned islands. With a view to uniformity, it has been decided to equalize the end date of all restrictions. The exceptions to the flying prohibitions, including for repatriation, remain unchanged.
Effect
RIVM continuously monitors the global situation. In China and South Korea, measures are being scaled slowly. However, RIVM advises to wait first to see what the effect will be on the number of patients before reducing the flight restriction for these countries.
The flight bans below have been imposed for civil air traffic in the airspace over Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba for air traffic for the purpose of passenger transport.
Land Ingangsdatum Einddatum
EU-landen 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
VK 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Noorwegen 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Zwitserland 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
IJsland 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Liechtenstein 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
China 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Iran 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Zuid-Korea 14 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Canada 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Colombia 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
Dominicaanse Republiek 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
VS 16 maart, 20.00 uur 10 april, 18.00 uur
