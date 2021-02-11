Extension of protective measures pregnant employees

In the Caribbean Netherlands, all employees are entitled to 16 weeks of pregnancy and maternity leave. The employer must continue to pay the full salary during this period. In turn, employers can get this money reimbursed through the loss of wages benefit from the SZW unit of RCN. At the beginning of the year 2021, the ‘Arbeidswet 2000 BES’ has been expanded with protective measures for pregnant employees and employees who have recently given birth.

For example, the employer must organize the work in such a way that the pregnant employee does not work late at night (between midnight and 6 am).

During the first nine months after giving birth, the employee is entitled to flask and feeding leave during her working hours. The employee must inform her employer in advance if she will make use of this measure. She is entitled to this for a quarter of her daily working hours at most. For example, if the employee works 8 hours a day, she is entitled to a maximum of 2 hours of (paid) flask and feeding leave.

For more information about pregnancy and maternity leave, take a look at the page

english.rijksdienstcn.com/social-affairs-work/social-insurance/maternity-leave. Here you will also find a link to the official legislation and regulations on this theme and a link to the additions for pregnant employees and employees who have recently given birth.

RCN