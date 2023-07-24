Extension of Backyard Farming, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Pilot till September 30th

The Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following:

Extension of Backyard Farming, Animal Husbandry & Fisheries Pilot

The Public Entity announces an extension of the Backyard Farming, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries pilots until the end of September. Participants can continue to submit reimbursement requests up until September 30, 2023. However, we kindly advise participants to submit all reimbursement requests on or before the specified date; September 30th„ to ensure timely processing, Requests received after this date may face challenges in being processed.

For information or to acquire a reimbursement form for the Backyard Farming, the Animal husbandry, and for Fisheries pilots: please reach out to Sarah Van der Horn.

Contact via emaii: Sarah Van der Horn at sarah,vanderhorn@sabagov.nl

