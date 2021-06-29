European COV10-19 vaccination certificate and Corona Check app

The European Union has agreed on requirements for the COVID-19 vaccination certificate that will be valid from July 1. The Public Entities of Saba, Sint Eustatius and Bonaire are working with the ministry to be able to provide people vaccinated here with a letter and QR code that is accepted in all EU countries and on Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten. Later on, this vaccination certificate may also be accepted more widely, e.g., in the USA. The Netherlands has also developed the Corona Check app that can read the QR code; the app is not required but facilitates showing your vaccination status.

Request EU Community Vaccination certificate

If you would like your COVID-19 vaccination certificate, and we recommend everyone to do so, please fill in your full name, date of birth, and email address on this link;

https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=1E7R-CAISUmNajDFCjtpmw50AexA-tNIrRDDJtCiQgJUNUNGM0dKWFI3VUUzQlJHQU9TSUJKMDUyUS4u&fbclid=IwAR0yRCT3L9DUvNU-gv_PGxJBF-RVnf9UVQFK-rQD8K-Or0AQYuifiZA6594

After July 1st we will then email you, your letter with the QR code. If you do not have an email, you can still request the QR code and pick it up at the Public HeaIth Department.

Frequently asked questions:

Do I need to keep my paper vaccination card?

Yes, it is still recommended. that you keep your vaccination card. For most countries outside of the EU, your vaccination card will still be your proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Also, for the moment Saba will continue to work with EHAS that requires the uploading of your vaccination card. Lastly, if there is a mistake in our systems, your card will allow us to still provide you with proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Will the Corona Check replace the EHAS form to travel to Saba,

No, for the moment Saba will continue to work with EHAS. Persons wishing to travel to Saba still need to fill out the form and upload their vaccination card and test result if required.

Does this mean that my vaccination information is also stored in the Netherlands?

No, only Public Health Saba and Saba HeaIthcare Foundation have access to your COVID-19 vaccination records.

I don’t travel much; should I request this proof of my vaccination?

We do recommend it. For example, in the future, Sint Maarten may also require the vaccination certificate, if you are traveling for a ZVK referral.

Do I need to download the Corona Check app?

No, the letter with QR code should also be valid when traveling in the EU.

I want the Corona Check app, how do I download it?

The Corona Check app can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Can I show QR codes for multiple people from one app?

No, the app shows the QR codes of one person. For example, if you want to travel with children and not everyone has their own app, you can use the letter with the QR code.

Can I also use the Corona Check app to show my Covid-19 test result?

Yes, this will also be possible with the app. However, not all testing centers are ready to link with the app. Saba Public Health is working on this link for the pre-travel tests done on Saba. Also, for travel to Saba, you will need to upload the normal COVID-19 test result in EHAS for now.

GIS Saba