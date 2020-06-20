Essential workers return to Saba to complete SEC solar installations

On Friday, a small team of 6 workers from Enersado will return to Saba to finalize Saba Electric Company’s solar installations. The Enersado team will be joined by 3 members of SEC’s consultants of The Green World Company (TGWC) to oversee the completion and commissioning of the solar installations. In March, Enersado had its employees who were working abroad return to Portugal to ensure their safety after the coronavirus had been declared a pandemic. Because of this, SEC’s solar installations were left unfinished.

The original intention was to complete the refitting of SEC’s solar park 1 and the construction of a smaller solar installation in The Bottom well in advance of the start of hurricane season. With the 2020 hurricane season well underway, it is imperative that Enersado returns to Saba to complete these projects.

Both Enersado and TGWC teams are to adhere to strict public health guidelines. Prior to traveling to Saba, all persons were tested for COVID-19, and all persons tested negative. While on Saba, the teams will stay at a hotel that was identified as a suitable lodging due to its remoteness on the island. The Department of Public Health has already instructed hotel staff on the best public health and safety practices to accommodate their guests in as safe a manner as possible. The 2 teams will adhere to the public health guidelines while on Saba – only traveling each day from their hotel to the work sites and then back to the hotel at the end of the workday.

These public health guidelines will be adhered to and enforced on the worksites, and all work activities will be planned meticulously beforehand. During the 2-week quarantine period, only a limited number of local contractors will be allowed on site with Enersado and TGWC. Following the quarantine period, more local contractors will be used (if needed) to assist in the finalization of the works. Safe physical distancing will be observed and maintained between Enersado and the local contractors at all times while the works are being executed.

The Public Health Department will have daily contact with Enersado and TGWC for the duration of their stay on Saba.