‘Equality within the Kingdom’ congress theme in The Hague

The congress that delegations from the islands will be attending in The Hague December 7-8 has as theme “Equality within the Kingdom” and will feature some 25 speakers and panellists.
During the 32nd congress, organised by Curaçao’s InterExpo organisation, speakers and participants in the panel discussions will share their thoughts on equality in the kingdom, how they experience this and how it affects their relations with the other partners in the kingdom.
Partners in the kingdom have a long-standing shared history and while collaboration in the interest of the people is the broad objective, the countries do not always agree with each other. Equality, or the lack thereof, is often a source of irritation.
However, there are many joint themes in the Kingdom: justice, defence, education and culture, tertiary studies/students, telecommunications, energy and climate, human rights, tourism and nature.
Having a better mutual understanding can improve collaboration, the organisers stated in a press release. This congress will surely shed light on equality in the Kingdom and dedicate more specific attention to the opportunities that good relations and increased collaboration bring, it was stated.
The daily chairperson of the congress will be Member of the First Chamber of the Dutch Parliament and former judge in Aruba Jeroen Recourt. Former Minister of Netherlands Antilles and Aruban Affairs and former Minister of Justice Ernst Hirsch Bailin will lead the panel discussions. Speakers will include professors, experts, scientists, politicians and directors of leading institutions from throughout the Kingdom.
St. Eustatius Island Council Member Clyde van Putten will speak about the Dutch intervention on his island, which in his opinion is unlawful, and his proposal for a Dutch commonwealth of nations.
St. Maarten Parliament Chairperson Grisha Heyliger-Marten is on the programme to deliver a speech titled “Equality: The 68-year-old fata morgana of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”
Member of the Statia Island Council Koos Sneek will speak about equality, or rather the lack of it, with the Caribbean Netherlands being part of the Netherlands.
The Daily Herald.