ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA – November 6

All persons from medium or high-risk areas can enter Saba once they are willing to quarantine. For these persons, quarantine is mandatory, with additional testing.

All persons that want to enter Saba must email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Travel from Low-risk areas

Low-risk areas have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. If traveling direct to Saba, persons from low-risk areas can travel to Saba without additional testing and quarantine requirements.

Travel from Medium risk areas Medium risk areas do not have a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is (increased risk of) local transmission of Covid-19. Persons traveling from these areas must quarantine upon arrival on Saba.

Travel from High-risk areas High-risk areas do not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is community transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from this area is high. Persons traveling from high-risk areas must test before and after arrival and go into quarantine upon arrival.

GIS Saba