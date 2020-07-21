ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA – JULY 21, 2020

RISK CATEGORIZATION

Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance Covid-19 dated June 30, 2020.

All persons wishing to leave or enter Saba must email info@sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Please note that requests should be sent 72 hours in advance on weekdays during the hours of 8 am and 3 pm. Requests are dealt with case by case.

This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of July 21

Further explanation is provided regarding the decision for this categorization per country.

Travel to and from St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no persons that tested positive in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and St. Eustatius without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from Bonaire

Bonaire is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been no community transmission of Covid-19 in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and Bonaire without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Because Bonaire, however, is also opening to the Netherlands and some other European countries, the situation will be monitored very closely. Persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from Curacao

Curacao is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There has been no community transmission of Covid-19 in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and Curacao without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Because Curacao, however, is also opening up to the Netherlands and some other European countries, the situation will be monitored very closely. Persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from St. Maarten

St. Maarten is categorized as low/medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba yet. There are signals that there is low-level community transmission on both the French side and Dutch side of the island. With the update of July 9, the quarantine requirement for travelers from St. Maarten to Saba was eased. However, because there have been multiple infractions of persons not adhering to the conditions in the past week, in combination with newly positive tested patients on St. Maarten, confirming a low-level circulation, the quarantine requirement is hereby reinstated. This means that travel is still open for essential travel and works between Saba and St. Maarten, with additional quarantine requirements upon arrival on Saba. Direct transits on St. Maarten airport are possible to and from other destinations. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel to and from Europe, Aruba and Canada

Europe, Aruba and Canada are categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. Despite diminishing local transmissions, Covid-19 and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from these areas are still there. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel to and from most of South, Central, and North America

South, Central, and North America are categorized as high risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. There is a lot of local transmission of Covid-19, and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from these areas is high. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saba students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements and testing requirements before arrival.

GIS.